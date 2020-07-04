2348 South Grant Ave

Amenities

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



* Rent: $1,550.00

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit: $1,550.00

* Admin Fee $250.00

* Renter's Insurance Required



THIS HOUSE OOZES CHARM. It is fresh on the market after being lovingly remodeled. It's upgraded features are numerous. Just to name a few - BAMBOO FLOORS - new carpet.- Dreamy Chef's Kitchen - AND - oh that living room - those bamboo floors. It feels like a 'WELCOME HOME BUDDY" after a long day.



The large master bedroom features the charm of a by-gone era. and again - BAMBOO FLOORS. And still more - The Bonus room would make a great office - maybe a crafts room? AND NOT DONE YET! There is a basement area with outside access perfect for storage.



Can't finish without telling you about that beautiful deck. You had better love to bar-b-cue because this deck is calling out for some sizzlin' going on. Be careful when you invite your friends over - BECAUSE - after your friends have seen this they ain't going home. P.S. - There is even a park right down the street. Great for a place for the kids to go play - let the dog have a good run - and just welcome the PEACE!



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 lbs. max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



www.spinnakerpm.com



