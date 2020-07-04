All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

2348 South Grant Ave

2348 South Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2348 South Grant Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Bedroom PLUS Bonus Room! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $1,550.00
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit: $1,550.00
* Admin Fee $250.00
* Renter's Insurance Required

Description:
THIS HOUSE OOZES CHARM. It is fresh on the market after being lovingly remodeled. It's upgraded features are numerous. Just to name a few - BAMBOO FLOORS - new carpet.- Dreamy Chef's Kitchen - AND - oh that living room - those bamboo floors. It feels like a 'WELCOME HOME BUDDY" after a long day.

The large master bedroom features the charm of a by-gone era. and again - BAMBOO FLOORS. And still more - The Bonus room would make a great office - maybe a crafts room? AND NOT DONE YET! There is a basement area with outside access perfect for storage.

Can't finish without telling you about that beautiful deck. You had better love to bar-b-cue because this deck is calling out for some sizzlin' going on. Be careful when you invite your friends over - BECAUSE - after your friends have seen this they ain't going home. P.S. - There is even a park right down the street. Great for a place for the kids to go play - let the dog have a good run - and just welcome the PEACE!

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 lbs. max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4280402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 South Grant Ave have any available units?
2348 South Grant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 South Grant Ave have?
Some of 2348 South Grant Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 South Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2348 South Grant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 South Grant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2348 South Grant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2348 South Grant Ave offer parking?
No, 2348 South Grant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2348 South Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 South Grant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 South Grant Ave have a pool?
No, 2348 South Grant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2348 South Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 2348 South Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 South Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2348 South Grant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

