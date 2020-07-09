All apartments in Tacoma
Location

2333 Yakima Court, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bff485071 ---- Beautiful 3/bd 2.5/ba desirable end unit townhome. Open and bright home, with living, dining and kitchen flowing together and connected with gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen features hardwood cabinet, granite counters and s/s appliances. Large bedrooms, with huge windows letting in tons of natural light. Master suite with stunning bath. Incredible and convenient location close to downtown and freeway access. Large tandem garage. Best of all, A/C! Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Yakima Ct have any available units?
2333 Yakima Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Yakima Ct have?
Some of 2333 Yakima Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Yakima Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Yakima Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Yakima Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Yakima Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Yakima Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Yakima Ct offers parking.
Does 2333 Yakima Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Yakima Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Yakima Ct have a pool?
No, 2333 Yakima Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Yakima Ct have accessible units?
No, 2333 Yakima Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Yakima Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Yakima Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

