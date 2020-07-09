2333 Yakima Ct

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bff485071 ---- Beautiful 3/bd 2.5/ba desirable end unit townhome. Open and bright home, with living, dining and kitchen flowing together and connected with gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen features hardwood cabinet, granite counters and s/s appliances. Large bedrooms, with huge windows letting in tons of natural light. Master suite with stunning bath. Incredible and convenient location close to downtown and freeway access. Large tandem garage. Best of all, A/C! Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.