Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

2332 N Winnifred Street

2332 North Winnifred Street · No Longer Available
Location

2332 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 bedroom Duplex in Desirable North Tacoma - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,650.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,650.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Tenant Responsible for Utilties
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Step inside and enjoy your new home with old Tacoma charm. Warm yourself by the built-in wood-burning fireplace in the humungous open living room. Wanting to enjoy a little time outside? The new oversized Trex deck is the perfect space for you! The kitchen is equipped with matching stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Inside the bathroom, you will find marble countertops with two built-in sinks and a large walk-in shower. To top it all off, included in the home is a brand new washer/dryer combo machine making laundry effortless.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5108176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 N Winnifred Street have any available units?
2332 N Winnifred Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 N Winnifred Street have?
Some of 2332 N Winnifred Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 N Winnifred Street currently offering any rent specials?
2332 N Winnifred Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 N Winnifred Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 N Winnifred Street is pet friendly.
Does 2332 N Winnifred Street offer parking?
No, 2332 N Winnifred Street does not offer parking.
Does 2332 N Winnifred Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 N Winnifred Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 N Winnifred Street have a pool?
No, 2332 N Winnifred Street does not have a pool.
Does 2332 N Winnifred Street have accessible units?
No, 2332 N Winnifred Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 N Winnifred Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 N Winnifred Street does not have units with dishwashers.
