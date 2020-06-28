2332 N Winnifred Street

Amenities

3 bedroom Duplex in Desirable North Tacoma - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,650.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,650.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Tenant Responsible for Utilties

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Step inside and enjoy your new home with old Tacoma charm. Warm yourself by the built-in wood-burning fireplace in the humungous open living room. Wanting to enjoy a little time outside? The new oversized Trex deck is the perfect space for you! The kitchen is equipped with matching stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Inside the bathroom, you will find marble countertops with two built-in sinks and a large walk-in shower. To top it all off, included in the home is a brand new washer/dryer combo machine making laundry effortless.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



No Dogs Allowed



