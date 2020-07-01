219 N. Tacoma Ave #5

Amenities

Definition of Perfect - 2 Bedroom Restored Condo at The Ansonia. Life is GOOD! - Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,050.00

Available: Immediately!

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,050.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renter's Insurance Required



Description:

The Ansonia...quality craftsmanship, perfect location, great pricing, and street access makes this LARGE ground floor downtown condo a great place to live! Full restoration includes new wiring, plumbing, heating system, five-panel fir doors, custom millwork, moldings and gas fireplace. HEY WAIT - there is even more. Add granite counters, cherry cabinets, gourmet stainless appliances, and a peek-a-boo view. All of these glorious touches make this condo a must-have! EVEN BETTER -This unit has a peek-a-boo view and a large community deck for parties and barbecues and - HOLD-ON - there is also an exercise room. All this greatness makes it perfect for the lucky one who works downtown, weekender, or UWT student!



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs Max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



