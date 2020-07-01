All apartments in Tacoma
219 N. Tacoma Ave #5

219 N Tacoma Ave · No Longer Available
Location

219 N Tacoma Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Definition of Perfect - 2 Bedroom Restored Condo at The Ansonia. Life is GOOD! - Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,050.00
Available: Immediately!
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,050.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renter's Insurance Required

Description:
The Ansonia...quality craftsmanship, perfect location, great pricing, and street access makes this LARGE ground floor downtown condo a great place to live! Full restoration includes new wiring, plumbing, heating system, five-panel fir doors, custom millwork, moldings and gas fireplace. HEY WAIT - there is even more. Add granite counters, cherry cabinets, gourmet stainless appliances, and a peek-a-boo view. All of these glorious touches make this condo a must-have! EVEN BETTER -This unit has a peek-a-boo view and a large community deck for parties and barbecues and - HOLD-ON - there is also an exercise room. All this greatness makes it perfect for the lucky one who works downtown, weekender, or UWT student!

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs Max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE3666262)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 have any available units?
219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 have?
Some of 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 currently offering any rent specials?
219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 is pet friendly.
Does 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 offer parking?
No, 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 does not offer parking.
Does 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 have a pool?
No, 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 does not have a pool.
Does 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 have accessible units?
No, 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 N. Tacoma Ave #5 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
