210 Broadway #A
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

210 Broadway #A

210 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

210 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT: Fabulous 2 bdrm 1 bath remodeled Condo - Stadium District Tacoma - AVAILABLE NOW - Urban living with amazing views of the Sound, Port of Tacoma & mountains! Remodeled condo with open concept living space - gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances - new carpet in bedrooms - new paint throughout - tile shower - jetted soaking tub - master w/double closets - cozy nook near front door has floor to ceiling window, would be perfect office space - French doors out to extra large deck - perfect spot to relax and enjoy the views! Walking distance to all Stadium District has to offer - Monthly Rent: $1895 includes water/sewer/garbage - $1895 deposit - Pets accepted with approval & monthly pet rent of $25 per pet. See listing & apply at https://smartpadmanagement.com/available-rentals/

(RLNE5665844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

