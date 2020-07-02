210 Broadway #A

Amenities

FOR RENT: Fabulous 2 bdrm 1 bath remodeled Condo - Stadium District Tacoma - AVAILABLE NOW - Urban living with amazing views of the Sound, Port of Tacoma & mountains! Remodeled condo with open concept living space - gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances - new carpet in bedrooms - new paint throughout - tile shower - jetted soaking tub - master w/double closets - cozy nook near front door has floor to ceiling window, would be perfect office space - French doors out to extra large deck - perfect spot to relax and enjoy the views! Walking distance to all Stadium District has to offer - Monthly Rent: $1895 includes water/sewer/garbage - $1895 deposit - Pets accepted with approval & monthly pet rent of $25 per pet. See listing & apply at https://smartpadmanagement.com/available-rentals/



