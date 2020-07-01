All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1901 S. Adams St

1901 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 South Adams Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

Property Amenities
Gorgeous Home minutes from Multi-Care Hospital! - Newly renovated 3 bd + unfinished basement / 1 3/4 ba with approx. 1,672 SQ FT which offers new carpet, new hardwood laminate flooring, washer & dryer hook-ups, large kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, master suite with his and her closets and more! LOTS of storage space in the unfinished basement and plenty of outdoor space great for entertaining! Easy highway access and public transit. Walking distance to parks, restaurants, and stores. Walmart supercenter only blocks from the home and minutes from Multi-care hospital.

Rent: $2,095.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. No pets are permitted.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 S. Adams St have any available units?
1901 S. Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 S. Adams St have?
Some of 1901 S. Adams St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 S. Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
1901 S. Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 S. Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 1901 S. Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1901 S. Adams St offer parking?
No, 1901 S. Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 1901 S. Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 S. Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 S. Adams St have a pool?
No, 1901 S. Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 1901 S. Adams St have accessible units?
No, 1901 S. Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 S. Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 S. Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

