1901 S. Adams St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous Home minutes from Multi-Care Hospital! - Newly renovated 3 bd + unfinished basement / 1 3/4 ba with approx. 1,672 SQ FT which offers new carpet, new hardwood laminate flooring, washer & dryer hook-ups, large kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, master suite with his and her closets and more! LOTS of storage space in the unfinished basement and plenty of outdoor space great for entertaining! Easy highway access and public transit. Walking distance to parks, restaurants, and stores. Walmart supercenter only blocks from the home and minutes from Multi-care hospital.



Rent: $2,095.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. No pets are permitted.



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532227)