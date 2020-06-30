1830 N Villard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 03/01/20 Single family ,3br, 2bath home in No. Tacoma - Property Id: 216389



Up dated home in quiet neighborhood of North Tacoma.

Large back yard, with single car garage also off street parking. Nice rear deck of Master bedroom as well as patio in back yard. Partly fenced. Master has separate bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer hook ups only. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen has DW, Refer, and stove. Home is in great condition and we are looking for someone who will keep it that way.Features up grades such as Granite counter tops Kitchen and baths.

No Pets Allowed



