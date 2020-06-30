All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1830 N Villard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1830 N Villard St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1830 N Villard St

1830 North Villard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1830 North Villard Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 Single family ,3br, 2bath home in No. Tacoma - Property Id: 216389

Up dated home in quiet neighborhood of North Tacoma.
Large back yard, with single car garage also off street parking. Nice rear deck of Master bedroom as well as patio in back yard. Partly fenced. Master has separate bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer hook ups only. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen has DW, Refer, and stove. Home is in great condition and we are looking for someone who will keep it that way.Features up grades such as Granite counter tops Kitchen and baths.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216389
Property Id 216389

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 N Villard St have any available units?
1830 N Villard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 N Villard St have?
Some of 1830 N Villard St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 N Villard St currently offering any rent specials?
1830 N Villard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 N Villard St pet-friendly?
No, 1830 N Villard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1830 N Villard St offer parking?
Yes, 1830 N Villard St offers parking.
Does 1830 N Villard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 N Villard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 N Villard St have a pool?
No, 1830 N Villard St does not have a pool.
Does 1830 N Villard St have accessible units?
No, 1830 N Villard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 N Villard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 N Villard St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus