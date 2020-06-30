All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1753 So. 44th St

1753 South 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1753 South 44th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single-Family Home in Tacoma - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single-Family Home in Tacoma
This 3 bedroom home has 2 full bathrooms, a finished upstairs bonus room, and is approx. 1,500 sq. ft. The house features a master bedroom suite which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has tile countertops, ample cabinet space, electric stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The living room opens to a back deck and large fenced back yard. There is a spacious utility room that has washer and dryer included. Pets are negotiable. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

1753 S. 44th Street
Tacoma, WA 98418

Rent: $1,595.00/ month
Deposit: $1,495.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5599372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 So. 44th St have any available units?
1753 So. 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 So. 44th St have?
Some of 1753 So. 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 So. 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
1753 So. 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 So. 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 So. 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 1753 So. 44th St offer parking?
No, 1753 So. 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 1753 So. 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1753 So. 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 So. 44th St have a pool?
No, 1753 So. 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 1753 So. 44th St have accessible units?
No, 1753 So. 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 So. 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1753 So. 44th St has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
