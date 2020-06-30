1753 So. 44th St

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single-Family Home in Tacoma

This 3 bedroom home has 2 full bathrooms, a finished upstairs bonus room, and is approx. 1,500 sq. ft. The house features a master bedroom suite which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has tile countertops, ample cabinet space, electric stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The living room opens to a back deck and large fenced back yard. There is a spacious utility room that has washer and dryer included. Pets are negotiable. No Smoking Property.



1753 S. 44th Street

Tacoma, WA 98418



Rent: $1,595.00/ month

Deposit: $1,495.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE5599372)