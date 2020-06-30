1753 So. 44th St

Amenities
This 3 bedroom home has 2 full bathrooms, a finished upstairs bonus room, and is approx. 1,500 sq. ft. The house features a master bedroom suite which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has tile countertops, ample cabinet space, electric stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The living room opens to a back deck and large fenced back yard. There is a spacious utility room that has washer and dryer included. Pets are negotiable. No Smoking Property.
1753 S. 44th Street
Tacoma, WA 98418
Rent: $1,595.00/ month
Deposit: $1,495.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available Now
