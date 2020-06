Amenities

Remodeled top to bottom! 2 bedroom 1 bath Home with detached 2 car garage. Hardwood and tile floors throughout home. Kitchen features Full tile backsplash, granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, glass-top range, microwave and dishwasher). Ductless heat pump/Air Conditioning! Back yard if fully fenced and has large covered deck with hot tub ("as is" condition). 739 sq ft. Originally built in 1943. No Smoking. Small to Med Pets Neg.