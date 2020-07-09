All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1714 S 25th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1714 S 25th St.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1714 S 25th St.

1714 South 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1714 South 25th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1714 S 25th St. Available 06/15/20 - Spacious 4-bedroom - Convenient location, close to downtown and freeways. This four bedroom, 1.5 bath house has a fully fenced back yard, spacious living room, big pantry in the kitchen, separate dining area and a den.

Rent is $1800 per month
Security deposit is $1800.00
Tenant pays utilities
Dogs welcome! (Subject to approval with pet deposit)

General Qualifications and Information:
- Gross income of at least $5400
- Minimum 550 credit score
- Good rental and/or mortgage payment history
- No evictions on record
- No balances due to prior Landlords/Agents
- 1 year lease term
- Application fee $60 per person living in the home 18 years of age and older
-$250 Admin fee paid to the office to take the home off the market
- Deposit equal to one month's rent

This property is within Tacoma City limits - see below to access information:

http://cms.cityoftacoma.org/OEHR/rentalhousing/TenantInformationPacket.pdf
www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode

***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive a completed online application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373***

Patrice Joe
253-881-3045

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4445890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 S 25th St. have any available units?
1714 S 25th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1714 S 25th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1714 S 25th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 S 25th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 S 25th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1714 S 25th St. offer parking?
No, 1714 S 25th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1714 S 25th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 S 25th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 S 25th St. have a pool?
No, 1714 S 25th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1714 S 25th St. have accessible units?
No, 1714 S 25th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 S 25th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 S 25th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 S 25th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 S 25th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus