Amenities
1714 S 25th St. Available 06/15/20 - Spacious 4-bedroom - Convenient location, close to downtown and freeways. This four bedroom, 1.5 bath house has a fully fenced back yard, spacious living room, big pantry in the kitchen, separate dining area and a den.
Rent is $1800 per month
Security deposit is $1800.00
Tenant pays utilities
Dogs welcome! (Subject to approval with pet deposit)
General Qualifications and Information:
- Gross income of at least $5400
- Minimum 550 credit score
- Good rental and/or mortgage payment history
- No evictions on record
- No balances due to prior Landlords/Agents
- 1 year lease term
- Application fee $60 per person living in the home 18 years of age and older
-$250 Admin fee paid to the office to take the home off the market
- Deposit equal to one month's rent
This property is within Tacoma City limits - see below to access information:
http://cms.cityoftacoma.org/OEHR/rentalhousing/TenantInformationPacket.pdf
www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive a completed online application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373***
Patrice Joe
253-881-3045
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4445890)