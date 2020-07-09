Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

1714 S 25th St. Available 06/15/20 - Spacious 4-bedroom - Convenient location, close to downtown and freeways. This four bedroom, 1.5 bath house has a fully fenced back yard, spacious living room, big pantry in the kitchen, separate dining area and a den.



Rent is $1800 per month

Security deposit is $1800.00

Tenant pays utilities

Dogs welcome! (Subject to approval with pet deposit)



General Qualifications and Information:

- Gross income of at least $5400

- Minimum 550 credit score

- Good rental and/or mortgage payment history

- No evictions on record

- No balances due to prior Landlords/Agents

- 1 year lease term

- Application fee $60 per person living in the home 18 years of age and older

-$250 Admin fee paid to the office to take the home off the market

- Deposit equal to one month's rent



This property is within Tacoma City limits - see below to access information:



http://cms.cityoftacoma.org/OEHR/rentalhousing/TenantInformationPacket.pdf

www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode



***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive a completed online application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373***



Patrice Joe

253-881-3045



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4445890)