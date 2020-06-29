All apartments in Tacoma
1710 Tacoma Ave S

1710 Tacoma Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VIEW and Security System! -
This vintage home is in need of exterior paint but is warm and cozy on the inside!
The home offers a spacious lay out with a view. On the first floor you will find the living room, dining room, a bedroom, the utility room an updated bathroom and the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas range and a refrigerator but sorry no dishwasher.
The home does however come with a stackable washer and dryer.
Upstairs are two additional bedrooms. This home is gas heated forced air, gas hot water tank and gas range.
It also has a brand new security system which is included in the rent.

Street parking only, garage not for tenant use.

Rent $1540.00
Security Deposit $1500.00
Non-Refundable Administration Fee $250.00
A small mature house broken pet ok with a non-refundable pet fee $250.00

(RLNE5342646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Tacoma Ave S have any available units?
1710 Tacoma Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Tacoma Ave S have?
Some of 1710 Tacoma Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Tacoma Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Tacoma Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Tacoma Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Tacoma Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Tacoma Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Tacoma Ave S offers parking.
Does 1710 Tacoma Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Tacoma Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Tacoma Ave S have a pool?
No, 1710 Tacoma Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Tacoma Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1710 Tacoma Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Tacoma Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Tacoma Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
