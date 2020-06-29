1710 Tacoma Ave S

Amenities

This vintage home is in need of exterior paint but is warm and cozy on the inside!

The home offers a spacious lay out with a view. On the first floor you will find the living room, dining room, a bedroom, the utility room an updated bathroom and the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas range and a refrigerator but sorry no dishwasher.

The home does however come with a stackable washer and dryer.

Upstairs are two additional bedrooms. This home is gas heated forced air, gas hot water tank and gas range.

It also has a brand new security system which is included in the rent.



Street parking only, garage not for tenant use.



Rent $1540.00

Security Deposit $1500.00

Non-Refundable Administration Fee $250.00

A small mature house broken pet ok with a non-refundable pet fee $250.00



