1710 Tacoma Ave S

VIEW and Security System!
This vintage home is in need of exterior paint but is warm and cozy on the inside!
The home offers a spacious lay out with a view. On the first floor you will find the living room, dining room, a bedroom, the utility room an updated bathroom and the kitchen. The kitchen has a gas range and a refrigerator but sorry no dishwasher.
The home does however come with a stackable washer and dryer.
Upstairs are two additional bedrooms. This home is gas heated forced air, gas hot water tank and gas range.
It also has a brand new security system which is included in the rent.
Street parking only, garage not for tenant use.
Rent $1540.00
Security Deposit $1500.00
Non-Refundable Administration Fee $250.00
A small mature house broken pet ok with a non-refundable pet fee $250.00
