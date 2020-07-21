1710 East 61st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Tacoma!!! Spacious living room with dining room!!! Nice size Kitchen!!! Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms!!! W/D Hook ups!! Large Backyard!!! 1 Car Garage!!! Close to I-5!!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: PSE

Refuse: TPU

Sewer: TPU

Water: TPU

Cable: Comcast

School District: Tacoma



Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3100



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/6/19

