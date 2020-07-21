1710 East 61st Street

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Tacoma!!! Spacious living room with dining room!!! Nice size Kitchen!!! Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms!!! W/D Hook ups!! Large Backyard!!! 1 Car Garage!!! Close to I-5!!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Water: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3100
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/6/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.