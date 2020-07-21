All apartments in Tacoma
1710 East 61st Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:49 PM

1710 East 61st Street

1710 East 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 East 61st Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Tacoma!!! Spacious living room with dining room!!! Nice size Kitchen!!! Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms!!! W/D Hook ups!! Large Backyard!!! 1 Car Garage!!! Close to I-5!!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Water: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3100

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/6/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 East 61st Street have any available units?
1710 East 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 East 61st Street have?
Some of 1710 East 61st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 East 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 East 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1710 East 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1710 East 61st Street offers parking.
Does 1710 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 1710 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
