Tacoma, WA
159 South 65th Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 10:14 PM

159 South 65th Street

159 South 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 South 65th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home, this house is 3 bedrooms 1 bath and 1302 sq ft. Amenities include Fully fenced backyard, detached garage, breakfast bar in kitchen/dining, cedar lined closets in master and downstairs bedroom,upper 1/2 story is a large bedroom. A must SEE!

Terms are 1st month rent of $1260, a security deposit of $2500 and a $250 non-refundable processing fee to move in. NO PETS. This is a NO smoking Unit. Tenant Liability Insurance is required

Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.$48 per person

Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 www.integrityrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,260, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2500, Available NOW

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 South 65th Street have any available units?
159 South 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 159 South 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 South 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 South 65th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 South 65th Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 South 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 159 South 65th Street offers parking.
Does 159 South 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 South 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 South 65th Street have a pool?
No, 159 South 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 South 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 159 South 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 South 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 South 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 South 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 South 65th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

