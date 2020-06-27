All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:44 PM

1561 South 90th Street

1561 South 90th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1561 South 90th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Consider yourself home in this great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! This home comes complete with 1,766 sqft of living space, beautiful wood floors and large covered deck! Ideally situated near local freeways for ease of commuting, close to local shopping, dining and parks! Call or email our leasing team to view this property today! Walk up to the beautiful covered porch all ready to relax by. Inside notice the rich wood floors and neutral paint colors. A great open-concept room combines the living and dining rooms. Around the corner is the fantastic galley style kitchen featuring warm wood cabinets and flows nicely into the family room. A cozy fireplace anchors the family room with ceiling fan and has a slider door which allows access to the great backyard. A large covered deck and beautiful fenced backyard are all ready for BBQ's and entertaining! A half bath and convenient laundry room with extra shelving round out this level. Upstairs you will find 2 adorable bedrooms and hall bath. The great master bedroom has large windows for extra natural light and connected bath. Pets are negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 South 90th Street have any available units?
1561 South 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 South 90th Street have?
Some of 1561 South 90th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 South 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1561 South 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 South 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1561 South 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1561 South 90th Street offer parking?
No, 1561 South 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1561 South 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 South 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 South 90th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1561 South 90th Street has a pool.
Does 1561 South 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 1561 South 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 South 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 South 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
