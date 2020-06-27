1561 South 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Consider yourself home in this great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! This home comes complete with 1,766 sqft of living space, beautiful wood floors and large covered deck! Ideally situated near local freeways for ease of commuting, close to local shopping, dining and parks! Call or email our leasing team to view this property today! Walk up to the beautiful covered porch all ready to relax by. Inside notice the rich wood floors and neutral paint colors. A great open-concept room combines the living and dining rooms. Around the corner is the fantastic galley style kitchen featuring warm wood cabinets and flows nicely into the family room. A cozy fireplace anchors the family room with ceiling fan and has a slider door which allows access to the great backyard. A large covered deck and beautiful fenced backyard are all ready for BBQ's and entertaining! A half bath and convenient laundry room with extra shelving round out this level. Upstairs you will find 2 adorable bedrooms and hall bath. The great master bedroom has large windows for extra natural light and connected bath. Pets are negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.