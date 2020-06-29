1521 S 55th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport microwave furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful bungalow-style home in Tacoma w/ big yard and workshop! - Gorgeous 3-bedrooms, 2-bathroom bungalow style charmer on a quiet street just blocks from an I-5 onramp on S Cushman Ave, minutes from the Tacoma mall and a short drive to downtown Tacoma. Enjoy a partial view of Mount Rainier on clear days. Ample parking both on the street and in a carport. The massive back yard is fenced in and totally secluded from the street. Comes partially furnished with a kitchen table and chairs, easy chairs and sofa in the living room. Washer/dryer, microwave, stove and refrigerator all included! A large, clean basement with exterior access is big enough to accommodate most any hobby and keeps the entire house cool even on the hottest of Summer days. New carpet upstairs, new floors in the great room and entrance and new lighting throughout make this home shine. 2 pets maximum for this home, subject to approval by the landlord.



Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



(RLNE3462117)