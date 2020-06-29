All apartments in Tacoma
1521 S 55th Street
1521 S 55th Street

1521 South 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 South 55th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful bungalow-style home in Tacoma w/ big yard and workshop! - Gorgeous 3-bedrooms, 2-bathroom bungalow style charmer on a quiet street just blocks from an I-5 onramp on S Cushman Ave, minutes from the Tacoma mall and a short drive to downtown Tacoma. Enjoy a partial view of Mount Rainier on clear days. Ample parking both on the street and in a carport. The massive back yard is fenced in and totally secluded from the street. Comes partially furnished with a kitchen table and chairs, easy chairs and sofa in the living room. Washer/dryer, microwave, stove and refrigerator all included! A large, clean basement with exterior access is big enough to accommodate most any hobby and keeps the entire house cool even on the hottest of Summer days. New carpet upstairs, new floors in the great room and entrance and new lighting throughout make this home shine. 2 pets maximum for this home, subject to approval by the landlord.

Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

(RLNE3462117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 S 55th Street have any available units?
1521 S 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 S 55th Street have?
Some of 1521 S 55th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 S 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 S 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 S 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 S 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1521 S 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1521 S 55th Street offers parking.
Does 1521 S 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 S 55th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 S 55th Street have a pool?
No, 1521 S 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 S 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 S 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 S 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 S 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
