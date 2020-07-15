All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

1515 Dock St 209

1515 Dock Street · (425) 954-7013
Location

1515 Dock Street, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1515 Dock St 209 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
1515 Dock St 209 Available 08/01/20 Esplanade - 1515 Dock St. Unit 209, Tacoma, WA 98402 - Established, upscale building on the Thea Foss Waterway. Clean, well kept with all the amenities you would want from high end high rise condo living. Secure parking garage, with low/no crime in garage to date. Watchful neighbors who have pride of ownership in the building. Excellent, friendly, onsite building manager. Included heat/AC, water and garbage in the rental price. Also includes TWO garage parking spaces, fully stocked gym and small storage unit onsite. No Cats allowed. 1 dog limit. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. 685 Credit Score minimum. Income = 3x Rent amount.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2965620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Dock St 209 have any available units?
1515 Dock St 209 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Dock St 209 have?
Some of 1515 Dock St 209's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Dock St 209 currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Dock St 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Dock St 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Dock St 209 is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Dock St 209 offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Dock St 209 offers parking.
Does 1515 Dock St 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Dock St 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Dock St 209 have a pool?
No, 1515 Dock St 209 does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Dock St 209 have accessible units?
No, 1515 Dock St 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Dock St 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Dock St 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
