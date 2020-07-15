Amenities

1515 Dock St 209 Available 08/01/20 Esplanade - 1515 Dock St. Unit 209, Tacoma, WA 98402 - Established, upscale building on the Thea Foss Waterway. Clean, well kept with all the amenities you would want from high end high rise condo living. Secure parking garage, with low/no crime in garage to date. Watchful neighbors who have pride of ownership in the building. Excellent, friendly, onsite building manager. Included heat/AC, water and garbage in the rental price. Also includes TWO garage parking spaces, fully stocked gym and small storage unit onsite. No Cats allowed. 1 dog limit. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. 685 Credit Score minimum. Income = 3x Rent amount.



(RLNE2965620)