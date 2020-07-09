1507 S Durango St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d43bf8d006 ----

Adorable, updated bungalow, 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, sleek modern cupboards and pendulum drop lighting. Fully fenced backyard, washer/dryer in home, detached 1 car garage. Easy distance to Hwy 16, I-5, major Tacoma thoroughfares. Close to shops, schools, parks, restaurants.



Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.



