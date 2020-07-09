All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1507 S Durango St

1507 South Durango Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 South Durango Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d43bf8d006 ----
Adorable, updated bungalow, 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, sleek modern cupboards and pendulum drop lighting. Fully fenced backyard, washer/dryer in home, detached 1 car garage. Easy distance to Hwy 16, I-5, major Tacoma thoroughfares. Close to shops, schools, parks, restaurants.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 S Durango St have any available units?
1507 S Durango St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 S Durango St have?
Some of 1507 S Durango St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 S Durango St currently offering any rent specials?
1507 S Durango St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 S Durango St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 S Durango St is pet friendly.
Does 1507 S Durango St offer parking?
Yes, 1507 S Durango St offers parking.
Does 1507 S Durango St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 S Durango St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 S Durango St have a pool?
No, 1507 S Durango St does not have a pool.
Does 1507 S Durango St have accessible units?
No, 1507 S Durango St does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 S Durango St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 S Durango St does not have units with dishwashers.

