1414 S.mildred St Unit: 850

Amenities
All top floor homes feature vaulted ceilings throughout. Select homes also have skylights and lake views. Our Club House offers a party area and FREE Wi-Fi.
Apartment Features:
Scenic Views
Patio/Balcony
Dining Room
Refrigerator/Freezer
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Extra Storage Space
Walk-in Closets
Vaulted Ceilings (top floor)
Skylights
Cable-ready
Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)
Unfurnished
Community Features:
Gated Community
Swimming Pool
Spa
Club House with FREE Wi-Fi
Tennis Court
Business Center
Fitness Center
Play Area
BBQ Area
Close to Shopping
Close to Lake
Golf Course Nearby
Laundry Facilities On Site
Off-Street and Guest Parking
Near Public Transportation
Rental Types & Rates:
1 Bed/1 Bath: $665 rent, 700 Sq. Ft., $300 Deposit
2 Bed/1 Bath: $800 rent, 850 Sq. Ft., $300 Deposit
6, 9, and 12 Month Leases Available
$38 Application Fee/Person
$300 Holding Fee