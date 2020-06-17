1414 S.mildred St Unit: 850

Amenities

All top floor homes feature vaulted ceilings throughout. Select homes also have skylights and lake views. Our Club House offers a party area and FREE Wi-Fi.



Apartment Features:

Scenic Views

Patio/Balcony

Dining Room

Refrigerator/Freezer

Range/Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Extra Storage Space

Walk-in Closets

Vaulted Ceilings (top floor)

Skylights

Cable-ready

Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)

Unfurnished



Community Features:

Gated Community

Swimming Pool

Spa

Club House with FREE Wi-Fi

Tennis Court

Business Center

Fitness Center

Play Area

BBQ Area

Close to Shopping

Close to Lake

Golf Course Nearby

Laundry Facilities On Site

Off-Street and Guest Parking

Near Public Transportation



Rental Types & Rates:

1 Bed/1 Bath: $665 rent, 700 Sq. Ft., $300 Deposit

2 Bed/1 Bath: $800 rent, 850 Sq. Ft., $300 Deposit

6, 9, and 12 Month Leases Available

$38 Application Fee/Person

$300 Holding Fee