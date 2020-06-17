All apartments in Tacoma
1414 S.mildred St Unit: 850
1414 S.mildred St Unit: 850

1414 South Mildred Street · No Longer Available
1414 South Mildred Street, Tacoma, WA 98465
West End

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
All top floor homes feature vaulted ceilings throughout. Select homes also have skylights and lake views. Our Club House offers a party area and FREE Wi-Fi.

Scenic Views
Patio/Balcony
Dining Room
Refrigerator/Freezer
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Extra Storage Space
Walk-in Closets
Vaulted Ceilings (top floor)
Skylights
Cable-ready
Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)
Unfurnished

Gated Community
Swimming Pool
Spa
Club House with FREE Wi-Fi
Tennis Court
Business Center
Fitness Center
Play Area
BBQ Area
Close to Shopping
Close to Lake
Golf Course Nearby
Laundry Facilities On Site
Off-Street and Guest Parking
Near Public Transportation

1 Bed/1 Bath: $665 rent, 700 Sq. Ft., $300 Deposit
2 Bed/1 Bath: $800 rent, 850 Sq. Ft., $300 Deposit
6, 9, and 12 Month Leases Available
$38 Application Fee/Person
$300 Holding Fee

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
