Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:50 AM

1320 S 9th St

1320 South 9th Street · (253) 222-3387
Location

1320 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1320 S 9th St · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1910 Classic Home - Original woodwork - finished attic - CHARMING ! - CHARMING OLD 3 STORY HOUSE *** ORIGINAL WOODWORK & STAIRCASE *** attic & basement

100+ years of history in this classic 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom 3 story home close to
close to downtown Tacoma!

Has all the original woodwork and high ceilings but the windows, wiring and heating have been updated for your safety and convenience!

Let's start from the top, shall we?

- 3RD FLOOR - BIG finished attic with closet - could be 4TH BEDROOM / office or ???

- 2ND FLOOR - 3 bedrooms (two are HUGE at 13 x 16 and one small) + full bathroom.

- 1ST FLOOR - Original high ceiling entry hall with open wood staircase, living & dining rooms with ORIGINAL WOODWORK, small 1950's style kitchen, full bathroom.

- BASEMENT - Spotlessly clean cement walls and floors, washer & dryer INCLUDED, large 1 CAR garage, storage!

Newer furnace, insulated windows, no mold or odors!

DRIVE BY and take a look around at THE NEIGHBORHOOD and the HOME.
.
It's vacant and ready now - CALL!

You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM...

(RLNE3403329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 S 9th St have any available units?
1320 S 9th St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1320 S 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 S 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 S 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 1320 S 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1320 S 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 1320 S 9th St does offer parking.
Does 1320 S 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 S 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 S 9th St have a pool?
No, 1320 S 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 S 9th St have accessible units?
No, 1320 S 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 S 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 S 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 S 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 S 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
