1320 S 9th St

1910 Classic Home - Original woodwork - finished attic - CHARMING ! - CHARMING OLD 3 STORY HOUSE *** ORIGINAL WOODWORK & STAIRCASE *** attic & basement



100+ years of history in this classic 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom 3 story home close to

close to downtown Tacoma!



Has all the original woodwork and high ceilings but the windows, wiring and heating have been updated for your safety and convenience!



Let's start from the top, shall we?



- 3RD FLOOR - BIG finished attic with closet - could be 4TH BEDROOM / office or ???



- 2ND FLOOR - 3 bedrooms (two are HUGE at 13 x 16 and one small) + full bathroom.



- 1ST FLOOR - Original high ceiling entry hall with open wood staircase, living & dining rooms with ORIGINAL WOODWORK, small 1950's style kitchen, full bathroom.



- BASEMENT - Spotlessly clean cement walls and floors, washer & dryer INCLUDED, large 1 CAR garage, storage!



Newer furnace, insulated windows, no mold or odors!



DRIVE BY and take a look around at THE NEIGHBORHOOD and the HOME.

It's vacant and ready now - CALL!



