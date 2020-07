Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1315 S 36th 3+ Bedroom - Garage - Fenced yard - laundry - Main floor has kitchen with dine in area, living room, den, bedroom, full bath, laundry and extended closed in porch. Downstairs has 1 large bedroom, 3/4 bath and entry to garage. Upstairs you will find full open bedroom with living space available. Gas Heat. Available soon. Drive by

1st-last-deposit - Pets negotiable with a $300.00 non refundable pet fee + $35 pet rent monthly



(RLNE2813592)