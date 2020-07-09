All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1128 N HAWTHORNE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1128 N HAWTHORNE ST

1128 North Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

1128 North Hawthorne Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North End Daylight Rambler, nearly 2500 sq ft, 4 Bd, 3 Ba

Super spacious and delightful floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms! All new carpet throughout.

On main floor, large kitchen adjoins dining area. Jenn-Air down-draft gas range, double-oven, and abundant cabinetry. French doors lead to deck which overlooks great yard. Main floor also has a living room with fireplace, bedroom with shared main bathroom, and master bedroom with adjoining master bedroom.

Lower floor has another large living/family room with fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and furnace room.

This home also includes a 2 car attached garage. and a heat pump to provide more efficient heating AND air conditioning!

Schedule a showing now for the unique opportunity to live in this wonderful home! More pictures coming soon.

MONTHLY RENT: $2295
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2200
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

To request a showing, visit https://clockwisepm.com/rental-search/ and click on the property. Call 253-201-1356 for more information.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order). Approved applicants must begin paying rent within one week of application approval unless arrangements are made in advance with Clockwise Property Management or occupancy cannot be granted by the Landlord until a particular date such as waiting for the outgoing tenant to vacate or any/all repairs have been completed.

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria. Visit our website to view more detailed rental criteria:

All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly. Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose potential issues to management prior to application. Qualification cannot be guaranteed.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1128-n-hawthorne-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST have any available units?
1128 N HAWTHORNE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST have?
Some of 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1128 N HAWTHORNE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST is pet friendly.
Does 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST offers parking.
Does 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST have a pool?
No, 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST have accessible units?
No, 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 N HAWTHORNE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

