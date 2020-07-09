1128 N HAWTHORNE ST

Amenities

North End Daylight Rambler, nearly 2500 sq ft, 4 Bd, 3 Ba



Super spacious and delightful floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms! All new carpet throughout.



On main floor, large kitchen adjoins dining area. Jenn-Air down-draft gas range, double-oven, and abundant cabinetry. French doors lead to deck which overlooks great yard. Main floor also has a living room with fireplace, bedroom with shared main bathroom, and master bedroom with adjoining master bedroom.



Lower floor has another large living/family room with fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and furnace room.



This home also includes a 2 car attached garage. and a heat pump to provide more efficient heating AND air conditioning!



Schedule a showing now for the unique opportunity to live in this wonderful home! More pictures coming soon.



MONTHLY RENT: $2295

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2200

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order). Approved applicants must begin paying rent within one week of application approval unless arrangements are made in advance with Clockwise Property Management or occupancy cannot be granted by the Landlord until a particular date such as waiting for the outgoing tenant to vacate or any/all repairs have been completed.



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria. Visit our website to view more detailed rental criteria:



All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly. Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose potential issues to management prior to application. Qualification cannot be guaranteed.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.



