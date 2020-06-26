1120 Cliff Ave #209

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage elevator clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Gorgeous Downtown Loft with Parking & Utilities Included - The Cliff Street Lofts is perfectly located right above the marina, and in the heart of downtown Tacoma close to just about anything you may need .Near many forms of transportation and freeway access for any type of commuter. This unit is designed with wrap around windows for amazing views of Tacoma, Mt. Rainier, and the water marina. This unit comes with one (1) reserved parking spot located in the secure parking garage. The building is equipped with secure entry and cameras for residents safety. Elevator and stairs access is available. Free onsite laundry facility, washer/dryer combo machine in unit.The roof-top deck includes seating areas and a propane barbecue for all residents to use while relaxing and enjoying the surrounding views.**No Pets Allowed**



Rent: $1,550.00 per Month

Utilities Included: Sewer, Garbage, Water, & Gas

(1) Reserved Parking Space in Secure Garage. Paid street parking available

Deposit: $1,000, upon screening approval

Electricity, Cable, and Internet are the tenants responsibility



Renter's Insurance is required. We do offer a Tenant Liability Insurance of $100,000 for $9.50 per month.



TO APPLY: Please visit our website to obtain more information and submit an application. All persons over the age of 18 are required to submit an application to be approved. Application fees are $50.00 for each person.

WEBSITE: www.GWMGroup.org



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4351814)