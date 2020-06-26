All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1120 Cliff Ave #209

1120 Cliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Cliff Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Gorgeous Downtown Loft with Parking & Utilities Included - The Cliff Street Lofts is perfectly located right above the marina, and in the heart of downtown Tacoma close to just about anything you may need .Near many forms of transportation and freeway access for any type of commuter. This unit is designed with wrap around windows for amazing views of Tacoma, Mt. Rainier, and the water marina. This unit comes with one (1) reserved parking spot located in the secure parking garage. The building is equipped with secure entry and cameras for residents safety. Elevator and stairs access is available. Free onsite laundry facility, washer/dryer combo machine in unit.The roof-top deck includes seating areas and a propane barbecue for all residents to use while relaxing and enjoying the surrounding views.**No Pets Allowed**

Rent: $1,550.00 per Month
Utilities Included: Sewer, Garbage, Water, & Gas
(1) Reserved Parking Space in Secure Garage. Paid street parking available
Deposit: $1,000, upon screening approval
Electricity, Cable, and Internet are the tenants responsibility

Renter's Insurance is required. We do offer a Tenant Liability Insurance of $100,000 for $9.50 per month.

TO APPLY: Please visit our website to obtain more information and submit an application. All persons over the age of 18 are required to submit an application to be approved. Application fees are $50.00 for each person.
WEBSITE: www.GWMGroup.org

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4351814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Cliff Ave #209 have any available units?
1120 Cliff Ave #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Cliff Ave #209 have?
Some of 1120 Cliff Ave #209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Cliff Ave #209 currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Cliff Ave #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Cliff Ave #209 pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Cliff Ave #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1120 Cliff Ave #209 offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Cliff Ave #209 offers parking.
Does 1120 Cliff Ave #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Cliff Ave #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Cliff Ave #209 have a pool?
No, 1120 Cliff Ave #209 does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Cliff Ave #209 have accessible units?
No, 1120 Cliff Ave #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Cliff Ave #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Cliff Ave #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
