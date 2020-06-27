1116 N Skyline Dr

Tacoma Home For Rent - This 3bedroom plus den 2bath is must see! Located walking distance from the Skyline Narrows walking bridge. Basketball court and Pickle ball court in back. Finished basement with 2 separate entrances downstairs. Beautiful deck with great view. Washer and dryer. Attached garage. Ample storage throughout the house. Please contact Liz Frye for showings- 360.918.6265
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2639488)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
