All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1116 N Skyline Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1116 N Skyline Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1116 N Skyline Dr

1116 N Skyline Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1116 N Skyline Dr, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Tacoma Home For Rent - This 3bedroom plus den 2bath is must see! Located walking distance from the Skyline Narrows walking bridge. Basketball court and Pickle ball court in back. Finished basement with 2 separate entrances downstairs. Beautiful deck with great view. Washer and dryer. Attached garage. Ample storage throughout the house. Please contact Liz Frye for showings- 360.918.6265

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2639488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 N Skyline Dr have any available units?
1116 N Skyline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 N Skyline Dr have?
Some of 1116 N Skyline Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 N Skyline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1116 N Skyline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 N Skyline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1116 N Skyline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1116 N Skyline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1116 N Skyline Dr offers parking.
Does 1116 N Skyline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 N Skyline Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 N Skyline Dr have a pool?
No, 1116 N Skyline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1116 N Skyline Dr have accessible units?
No, 1116 N Skyline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 N Skyline Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 N Skyline Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus