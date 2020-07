Amenities

microwave furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range Property Amenities

Spacious one bedroom, one bath room, living/family and kitchen.



Can be furnished or unfurnished. Gas stove, microwave, full bathroom; second floor unit.



Rent $1050 and utilities are $100.00 per person. Plenty of space for two people.



This is a non-smoking building.



Application and rental criteria on www.vizorPM.com