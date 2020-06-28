All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 101 S 58th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
101 S 58th St
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

101 S 58th St

101 South 58th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

101 South 58th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 2 Bedroom! Bonus Room! - ***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/101-s-58th-st?p=TenantTurner***

Consider yourself home in this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Complete with 1,500 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace and one car garage! Minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!

Step inside this beautiful home and notice the updates throughout! The spacious living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with stone surround and boasts hardwood floors and large windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring & backsplash, and breakfast nook.

Down a short hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath.

Downstairs, is full of storage, a laundry area with washer & dryer included and large bonus room.

The fenced backyard is ideal for BBQ's and gatherings with the large deck.

A detached one car garage is great for storage and parking.

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

(RLNE5114357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S 58th St have any available units?
101 S 58th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S 58th St have?
Some of 101 S 58th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
101 S 58th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S 58th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S 58th St is pet friendly.
Does 101 S 58th St offer parking?
Yes, 101 S 58th St offers parking.
Does 101 S 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S 58th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S 58th St have a pool?
No, 101 S 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 101 S 58th St have accessible units?
No, 101 S 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S 58th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S 58th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus