Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated 2 Bedroom! Bonus Room! - ***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/101-s-58th-st?p=TenantTurner***



Consider yourself home in this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Complete with 1,500 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace and one car garage! Minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!



Step inside this beautiful home and notice the updates throughout! The spacious living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with stone surround and boasts hardwood floors and large windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring & backsplash, and breakfast nook.



Down a short hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath.



Downstairs, is full of storage, a laundry area with washer & dryer included and large bonus room.



The fenced backyard is ideal for BBQ's and gatherings with the large deck.



A detached one car garage is great for storage and parking.



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



(RLNE5114357)