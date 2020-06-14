/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
666 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Tukwila Urban Center
79 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Thorndyke
10 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
778 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
15154 65th ave S Tukwila Wa 910
15154 65th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Top floor spacious condo ! - Property Id: 94623 Beautiful condo located close Southcenter Supermall,Shopping,I-5,405,167 hwys ! Security 3rd floor with beautiful scenic view of mountains and swimming pool! W/D in Building / brand new carpet and
Results within 1 mile of Tukwila
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
651 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated January 21 at 11:39pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Contact for Availability
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Tukwila
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunset
15 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
713 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Genesee
19 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
708 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
763 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
605 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
721 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
Atlantic
14 Units Available
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
715 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
620 sqft
Close to I-405, each unit is both modern and trendy, featuring air conditioning, a patio and a fireplace. The community boasts a business center, gym, tennis court and much more. It is also pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fairmount Park
13 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
603 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Genesee
19 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Pioneer Square
42 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,818
739 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Pioneer Square
20 Units Available
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
790 sqft
Convenient Pioneer Square location near popular attractions. Amenities include rooftop deck and fitness center. Air conditioning and modern appliances. Units have plush carpets and sleek hardwood flooring.
Similar Pages
Tukwila 1 BedroomsTukwila 2 BedroomsTukwila 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTukwila 3 BedroomsTukwila Accessible ApartmentsTukwila Apartments with Balcony
Tukwila Apartments with GarageTukwila Apartments with GymTukwila Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTukwila Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTukwila Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WA