/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
136 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
801 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
699 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,122
802 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Gold Coast
8 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
732 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
866 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Floods Lake Side
1 Unit Available
7650 Se
7650 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
890 sqft
Rent:$860 - $1255 Deposit:$88 Community Amenities 24HR Fitness Center Swimming Pool Gated Community Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Balcony Dish Washer Washer Dryer Balcony/Patio/Extra Storage Disposal Cable Ready Club House
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
65 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bellevue
33 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
757 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunset
15 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
713 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
763 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Crossroads
4 Units Available
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,953
800 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
605 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
Atlantic
14 Units Available
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
715 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Yesler Terrace
6 Units Available
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
627 sqft
STEP ON STAGE AMID SEATTLE’S GROWING 12TH AVENUE. Plug into one of the smart designs of Decibel’s studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wilburton
26 Units Available
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
677 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
First Hill
11 Units Available
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
731 sqft
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
30 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Capitol Hill
8 Units Available
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
599 sqft
Situated in a diverse and artsy neighborhood, this boutique building promises apartments featuring pared-down stainless steel finishings, in-unit laundry, and a patio and balcony. Boasting a walkscore of 99, amenities also include gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central District
6 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
668 sqft
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
765 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Capitol Hill
4 Units Available
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
415 sqft
Loft-style apartments with unique architectural accents including floor-to-ceiling windows and custom cabinetry. Walk to Trader Joe's, Central Co-Op, and T.T. Minor Playground. Rooftop deck and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central District
7 Units Available
Central
2203 E Union St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
694 sqft
Located in the heart of Seattle's Central District in an active neighborhood with easy access to bus lines, Capitol Hill and Downtown. Units have open floor plans and 16-foot ceilings.
Similar Pages
Mercer Island 1 BedroomsMercer Island 2 BedroomsMercer Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMercer Island 3 BedroomsMercer Island Apartments under $1,600Mercer Island Apartments under $1,800
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconyMercer Island Apartments with GarageMercer Island Apartments with GymMercer Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMercer Island Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMercer Island Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA