1 bedroom apartments
382 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burien, WA
14 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
657 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Salmon Creek
1 Unit Available
View Ridge Apartments
12311 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at View Ridge Apartments in Burien. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
643 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 5, 99, 405, 509 and 599. Luxury community includes pool, playground and gym. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, laundry and patio/balcony.
Burien Lake View
1 Unit Available
124 SW 154th St Unit #204
124 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
591 sqft
1BR/1BA Andrew House Condo Available! - The Andrew House Condominiums is a 16-unit complex with a fitness room, lobby entrance, and security gate access all providing easy access to the bus lines, shopping, and restaurants.
No-Ko-Mis Park
1 Unit Available
15218 26th Ave SW
15218 26th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
840 sqft
Serene, private setting in the Seahurst neighborhood - Private one bedroom, one bathroom MIL in the very desirable Seahurst neighborhood. Large living/dining rooms with unique wood floors, updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Burien
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
442 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
21 Units Available
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
5 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
1 Unit Available
Avenues
10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
691 sqft
Join our community and make The Avenues your new home! With new management comes new features! We are a newly gated community with assigned parking, remote controlled gate access after 6pm, and nightly patrolled security.
Results within 5 miles of Burien
Genesee
19 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
708 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
605 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Genesee
9 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
688 sqft
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
651 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Fairmount Park
13 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
603 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Genesee
19 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Delridge
17 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Columbia City
4 Units Available
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Delridge
6 Units Available
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
Close to wooded areas and parks. Each apartment features a surveillance system and controlled access. Large private patios or balconies. Near South Seattle Community College and the grocery stores.
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,128
729 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Genesee
16 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,513
650 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
666 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
