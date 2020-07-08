All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
611 Highland Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

611 Highland Drive

611 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

611 Highland Drive, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
601 Available 01/01/20 Amazing Seattle Downtown Condo - Stunning Penthouse! Sophisticated living, walking distance from the heart of Seattle. Urban, and bold with light, and open feel. This is an incredible location, with un-paralleled convenience. Marble entry & loads of natural light! Your elevator opens to this desirable home. No neighbors above or around you! Fabulous views of Lake Union & dwntwn Seattle! KChef's kit w/ granite counters, SS apps, breakfast bar, gas cooking & cherry stained alder cabs. Spacious master ste w/ walk-in closet. Den/office. 2 parking spaces in secure garage w/ storage unit. Ideally located to dwntwn, S Lake Union, Seattle Center, restaurants, cafes & shopping. Easy access to I-5 & Hwy 99. Just 2 blocks from Lake Union. Walkscore of 89. This is a fantastic place to live, and so close to everything the city of Seattle has to offer!

W/S/G is a flat monthly bill.

Other Amenities: Other (1 small pet).
Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/611-highland-dr-seattle-wa-98109-usa-unit-601/c4a5e0d0-d0a9-49ee-957c-47f76c506e64

(RLNE5333305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Highland Drive have any available units?
611 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Highland Drive have?
Some of 611 Highland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
611 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 611 Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 611 Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 611 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Highland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 611 Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 611 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 611 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.

