611 Highland Drive

Amenities
601 Available 01/01/20 Amazing Seattle Downtown Condo - Stunning Penthouse! Sophisticated living, walking distance from the heart of Seattle. Urban, and bold with light, and open feel. This is an incredible location, with un-paralleled convenience. Marble entry & loads of natural light! Your elevator opens to this desirable home. No neighbors above or around you! Fabulous views of Lake Union & dwntwn Seattle! KChef's kit w/ granite counters, SS apps, breakfast bar, gas cooking & cherry stained alder cabs. Spacious master ste w/ walk-in closet. Den/office. 2 parking spaces in secure garage w/ storage unit. Ideally located to dwntwn, S Lake Union, Seattle Center, restaurants, cafes & shopping. Easy access to I-5 & Hwy 99. Just 2 blocks from Lake Union. Walkscore of 89. This is a fantastic place to live, and so close to everything the city of Seattle has to offer!
W/S/G is a flat monthly bill.
Other Amenities: Other (1 small pet).
Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/611-highland-dr-seattle-wa-98109-usa-unit-601/c4a5e0d0-d0a9-49ee-957c-47f76c506e64
