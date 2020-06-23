Amenities

410 21st Avenue #B Available 04/06/19 Central District Townhouse - This beautiful and modern 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse has everything you are looking for including style, location and convenience! Enjoy the convenient location of this newly built Central District townhome with a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz countertops and all stainless appliances and gas stove and beautiful backsplash. Enclosed garden patio is fully fenced and right outside your front door area. Light and airy with open floor plan! Master suite encompasses the entire 3rd floor with a Romeo & Juliet balcony and spacious master bathroom with rain head shower. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining from your fabulous rooftop deck that provides 360 degree views with water, power and gas hookups. Enjoy air conditioning on your main floor living area! Washer and dryer included and one dedicated, off-street parking spot in the back. Walk to parks, great coffee shops and hip restaurants. Ideally located with quick access to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, University of Washington, Seattle University, Swedish Cherry Hill and Microsoft Connector and freeways. Wonderful location is close to Capitol Hill, Madison Park and the Arboretum with great running trails and walking paths. One dog or one cat ok with $500 deposit.



To schedule a private viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.



