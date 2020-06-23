All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 410 21st Avenue #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
410 21st Avenue #B
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

410 21st Avenue #B

410 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

410 21st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
410 21st Avenue #B Available 04/06/19 Central District Townhouse - This beautiful and modern 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse has everything you are looking for including style, location and convenience! Enjoy the convenient location of this newly built Central District townhome with a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz countertops and all stainless appliances and gas stove and beautiful backsplash. Enclosed garden patio is fully fenced and right outside your front door area. Light and airy with open floor plan! Master suite encompasses the entire 3rd floor with a Romeo & Juliet balcony and spacious master bathroom with rain head shower. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining from your fabulous rooftop deck that provides 360 degree views with water, power and gas hookups. Enjoy air conditioning on your main floor living area! Washer and dryer included and one dedicated, off-street parking spot in the back. Walk to parks, great coffee shops and hip restaurants. Ideally located with quick access to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, University of Washington, Seattle University, Swedish Cherry Hill and Microsoft Connector and freeways. Wonderful location is close to Capitol Hill, Madison Park and the Arboretum with great running trails and walking paths. One dog or one cat ok with $500 deposit.

To schedule a private viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #CentralDistrictRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #UniversityofWashington #SeattleUniversity #SwedishCherryHill

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4670807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 21st Avenue #B have any available units?
410 21st Avenue #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 21st Avenue #B have?
Some of 410 21st Avenue #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 21st Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
410 21st Avenue #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 21st Avenue #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 21st Avenue #B is pet friendly.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B offer parking?
No, 410 21st Avenue #B does not offer parking.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 21st Avenue #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B have a pool?
No, 410 21st Avenue #B does not have a pool.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 410 21st Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 21st Avenue #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University