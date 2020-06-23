307 NW 52nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BALLARD 2 BED, 1 BATH BUNGALOW FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$2295/month rent plus utilities; Available Now*

*2 bed, 1 bath, off-street parking carport, shed, 810 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis; Large Yard*

*First month's rent ($2295) and security deposit ($2295) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This spacious Ballard bungalow offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the heart of a quiet, cozy residential neighborhood. Home is perfect for living and entertaining with large efficient living spaces. Home has high ceilings and large windows in the main living spaces as well as higher ceilings in both bedrooms. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Bedrooms are spacious with sizable closets, large windows and beautiful wood floors. Bathroom is fully renovated and is in great shape. W/D in home. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Home has off-street car-port and shed, private patio with sitting area, as well as side garden and large, flat grass area.



Many large and small parks are close distance to the home, including the Gilman Playground and Woodland Park & Zoo. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. 4 bus lines go to all of Seattle. Schools are highly ranked and are very close by. These include:

-West Woodland Elementary School

-Hamilton International Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks

-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park

-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal

-Broadmoor CC, Interbay Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Seattle Golf Club, Jefferson Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Call or email today!



(RLNE4547770)