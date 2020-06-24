All apartments in Seattle
2004 E. Pine Street

2004 East Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2004 East Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83d5c2700d ----
Don\'t miss this one! If you want a charming vintage home, not like all the same apartments, this well cared for townhome with crown moldings, cove ceilings and gleaming hardwoods throughout is for you. The large living room is inviting and opens to the kitchen with slate radiant heated floors and a cozy breakfast nook. Plenty of room to cook your favorite meal plus a large pantry. Spacious bedroom with 2 closets. One private assigned off-street parking spot and an additional storage shed. Backyard courtyard provides sense of community. Water/Sewer and garbage are included. Close to Chuck\'s, Madison Market, Trader Joes plus much more. One cat or small dog ok.

To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, email SJA@email.showmojo.com, or go to https://showmojo.com/l/83d5c2700d

Additional Storage Space
Backyard Courtyard
Breakfast Nook
Crown Moulding
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Private Off Street Parking
Radiant Heated Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 E. Pine Street have any available units?
2004 E. Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 E. Pine Street have?
Some of 2004 E. Pine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 E. Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2004 E. Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 E. Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 E. Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2004 E. Pine Street offers parking.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have a pool?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 E. Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 E. Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
