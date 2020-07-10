All apartments in Seattle
14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206

14300 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14300 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unit 206 Available 06/15/20 Enjoy the quality, comfort, and convenience of condo life in North Seattle!

Property highlights:
- 2nd floor one bedroom, one-bathroom apartment
- Washer and dryer included
- Furnished living room
- Induction range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and spacious cabinetry
- Fabulous Courtyard with Fountains, Gas BBQ & Beautiful Landscape
- Common garage parking space and controlled access entry to the courtyard and building

- A flat monthly rate for water/sewer/trash of $150.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206, Seattle, King Washington, 98125

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: c4idp4ficut5uu8f

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5841149)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 have any available units?
14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 have?
Some of 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 currently offering any rent specials?
14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 is pet friendly.
Does 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 offer parking?
Yes, 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 offers parking.
Does 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 have a pool?
No, 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 does not have a pool.
Does 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 have accessible units?
No, 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206 has units with dishwashers.

