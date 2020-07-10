14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206

Amenities
Unit 206 Available 06/15/20 Enjoy the quality, comfort, and convenience of condo life in North Seattle!
Property highlights:
- 2nd floor one bedroom, one-bathroom apartment
- Washer and dryer included
- Furnished living room
- Induction range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and spacious cabinetry
- Fabulous Courtyard with Fountains, Gas BBQ & Beautiful Landscape
- Common garage parking space and controlled access entry to the courtyard and building
- A flat monthly rate for water/sewer/trash of $150.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206, Seattle, King Washington, 98125
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Cats Allowed
