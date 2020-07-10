14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206

Amenities

Unit 206 Available 06/15/20 Enjoy the quality, comfort, and convenience of condo life in North Seattle!



Property highlights:

- 2nd floor one bedroom, one-bathroom apartment

- Washer and dryer included

- Furnished living room

- Induction range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and spacious cabinetry

- Fabulous Courtyard with Fountains, Gas BBQ & Beautiful Landscape

- Common garage parking space and controlled access entry to the courtyard and building



- A flat monthly rate for water/sewer/trash of $150.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

No pets allowed

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206, Seattle, King Washington, 98125



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



No Cats Allowed



