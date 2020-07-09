All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810

1305 Northeast 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1305 Northeast 43rd Street, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Please note, emails from Tenant Turner frequently pop up in the SPAM folder and not your inbox. If you've added yourself to the waitlist or expressed interest in a showing you SHOULD receive and immediate email confirmation and if you haven't, please check your SPAM folder and "allow" Tenant Turner so emails from the system may reach you.

This ad will be updated as more tenants provide notice to vacate and as units rent they will be removed from the list. Use this listing for the most updated information about summer studio availability at U Manor.

Studios, of varying sizes are the most available floor plan at U Manor. All have hardwoods and full bathrooms, most have full kitchens and some have walk-in closets and amazing views of Mt. Rainier, Downtown Seattle, Portage Bay, Lake Union or the new light rail station under construction, which is pretty incredible to see from our perspective.

Units available for mid September (unless otherwise stated):
- 008 - 300sqft - $875 - Small basement studio w/ great light for a basement, a private bathroom that's NOT in the unit but down the hall, no kitchen but will include a dual hot plate and tenant's choice of either a counter top convection oven or a microwave. (Pending application)
- 810 - 618sqft - $1350 - Available Sept 1 - Incredible full South facing view of Mt. Rainier, Downtown and Lake Union - walk-in closet
- 411 - 380sqft - $1150 - Corner unit w/ East facing views towards the U and South facing view of Mt. Rainier, Downtown and Lake Union. NO OVEN - unit comes with dual hot plate and tenant's choice of countertop convection oven or microwave. (Pending Application)
- 402 - 552sqft - $1195 - Large walk in closet, North facing unique view into Link Light Rail Construction Site

Photos are examples of the various floor plans available and views are from upper floors.

The University Manor apartments are part of Seattle history preserved in a beautiful 1920's brownstone. Located just 2 blocks from the University of Washington Campus and close to all major bus connections and a 15 min walk to the new light rail connection at Husky Stadium it's perfect for college students and professionals alike. We have on-site laundry facilities (coin and card operated) and we're close to incredible restaurants and shops. All units have great layouts and hardwood floors and all spaces are non-smoking, including common areas.

Some units have amazing views of Mt. Rainier on a clear day, downtown Seattle, Lake Union, Portage Bay and a truly awesome and unique perspective of the construction project of the newest Link Light Rail station that will be completed in 2021.

Please note - NO PARKING IS AVAILABLE. For parking inquiries, please contact the University District Parking Association or ask Jess, the manager, for a list of parking resources

Internet is the tenant's responsibility and we are wired for Cascade Link Gigabit and High Speed, Comcast and Century Link.

- Details -
Pets: Cats, Small Dogs (25lb)
Pet notes: Dog Fees - $35 pet rent and $250 or 25% of rent, whichever is lowest, refundable deposit and Cat Refundable Deposit - 25% of rent *Prices for 1 pet, additional pets are at an additional fee*
Deposit: $700 refundable
Leasing options: 12 months
Application Fee: $40 per person
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: 10% of rent - $40

- Amenities -
Included in Utilities Cost: Water, Sewage, Garbage
Utilities Cost: $75/$150 (1 person/2 people, respectively)
Laundry: Shared
Parking type: On-Street
Parking notes: Contact the University District Parking Association
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range/Oven
Heating: Electric Baseboard Heat
Wiring: High-speed internet, Intercom system
Security and Access: Elevator, Controlled access
Views: City, Mountain, Water
Additional features: Hardwood floor, Non-Smoking Property

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1305-ne-43rd-st-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 have any available units?
1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 have?
Some of 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 currently offering any rent specials?
1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 is pet friendly.
Does 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 offer parking?
Yes, 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 offers parking.
Does 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 have a pool?
No, 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 does not have a pool.
Does 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 have accessible units?
No, 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University