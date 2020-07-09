1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking internet access pet friendly

Please note, emails from Tenant Turner frequently pop up in the SPAM folder and not your inbox. If you've added yourself to the waitlist or expressed interest in a showing you SHOULD receive and immediate email confirmation and if you haven't, please check your SPAM folder and "allow" Tenant Turner so emails from the system may reach you.



This ad will be updated as more tenants provide notice to vacate and as units rent they will be removed from the list. Use this listing for the most updated information about summer studio availability at U Manor.



Studios, of varying sizes are the most available floor plan at U Manor. All have hardwoods and full bathrooms, most have full kitchens and some have walk-in closets and amazing views of Mt. Rainier, Downtown Seattle, Portage Bay, Lake Union or the new light rail station under construction, which is pretty incredible to see from our perspective.



Units available for mid September (unless otherwise stated):

- 008 - 300sqft - $875 - Small basement studio w/ great light for a basement, a private bathroom that's NOT in the unit but down the hall, no kitchen but will include a dual hot plate and tenant's choice of either a counter top convection oven or a microwave. (Pending application)

- 810 - 618sqft - $1350 - Available Sept 1 - Incredible full South facing view of Mt. Rainier, Downtown and Lake Union - walk-in closet

- 411 - 380sqft - $1150 - Corner unit w/ East facing views towards the U and South facing view of Mt. Rainier, Downtown and Lake Union. NO OVEN - unit comes with dual hot plate and tenant's choice of countertop convection oven or microwave. (Pending Application)

- 402 - 552sqft - $1195 - Large walk in closet, North facing unique view into Link Light Rail Construction Site



Photos are examples of the various floor plans available and views are from upper floors.



The University Manor apartments are part of Seattle history preserved in a beautiful 1920's brownstone. Located just 2 blocks from the University of Washington Campus and close to all major bus connections and a 15 min walk to the new light rail connection at Husky Stadium it's perfect for college students and professionals alike. We have on-site laundry facilities (coin and card operated) and we're close to incredible restaurants and shops. All units have great layouts and hardwood floors and all spaces are non-smoking, including common areas.



Some units have amazing views of Mt. Rainier on a clear day, downtown Seattle, Lake Union, Portage Bay and a truly awesome and unique perspective of the construction project of the newest Link Light Rail station that will be completed in 2021.



Please note - NO PARKING IS AVAILABLE. For parking inquiries, please contact the University District Parking Association or ask Jess, the manager, for a list of parking resources



Internet is the tenant's responsibility and we are wired for Cascade Link Gigabit and High Speed, Comcast and Century Link.



- Details -

Pets: Cats, Small Dogs (25lb)

Pet notes: Dog Fees - $35 pet rent and $250 or 25% of rent, whichever is lowest, refundable deposit and Cat Refundable Deposit - 25% of rent *Prices for 1 pet, additional pets are at an additional fee*

Deposit: $700 refundable

Leasing options: 12 months

Application Fee: $40 per person

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: 10% of rent - $40



- Amenities -

Included in Utilities Cost: Water, Sewage, Garbage

Utilities Cost: $75/$150 (1 person/2 people, respectively)

Laundry: Shared

Parking type: On-Street

Parking notes: Contact the University District Parking Association

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range/Oven

Heating: Electric Baseboard Heat

Wiring: High-speed internet, Intercom system

Security and Access: Elevator, Controlled access

Views: City, Mountain, Water

Additional features: Hardwood floor, Non-Smoking Property



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1305-ne-43rd-st-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.