Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

Renton Sage

Open Now until 6pm
4455 Northeast 12th Street · (425) 230-3371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waive Half of Prorated Rent for Move In!
Location

4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA 98059

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit 04 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,494

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renton Sage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to Renton Sage, a charming community of one and two bedroom apartments. Enjoy the comfort of home and the convenience of modern residential amenities, all within a central location just outside of Seattle, close to major employers, and an enticing collection of dining and entertainment options.

Our community located near Bellevue provides everything you need to feel at home. A walk through our grounds will reveal exciting resident amenities, including a fully equipped fitness center, luxurious clubhouse, and outdoor features such as a sparkling swimming pool and picnic area.

Inside each of our Renton apartments, find designer finishes and modern touches that welcome you in each day. Your state-of-the-art kitchen offers cutting-edge appliances for all of your cooking needs, and may even contain quartz countertops. The open-concept living and dining area may also have plush carpeting or hardwood-style floors, depending on your preferred floor plan. You’ll even have access to your own private patio or balcony, where you can take in the fresh mountain air.

Located just a short drive from Bellevue and downtown Seattle, you’ll have quick and easy access to the best schools and employers in the area. On the weekend, immerse yourself in nature at Cedar River Trail Park, or dine out at delicious local restaurants. No matter what you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it here at Renton Sage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 application fee per adult
Deposit: $250 deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: complimentary unassigned spaces, carports for $30/month.
Storage Details: Storage units $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Renton Sage have any available units?
Renton Sage has 29 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Renton Sage have?
Some of Renton Sage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renton Sage currently offering any rent specials?
Renton Sage is offering the following rent specials: Waive Half of Prorated Rent for Move In!
Is Renton Sage pet-friendly?
No, Renton Sage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does Renton Sage offer parking?
Yes, Renton Sage offers parking.
Does Renton Sage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renton Sage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renton Sage have a pool?
Yes, Renton Sage has a pool.
Does Renton Sage have accessible units?
Yes, Renton Sage has accessible units.
Does Renton Sage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renton Sage has units with dishwashers.

