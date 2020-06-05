8600 S 134th St

Amenities

This four-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in in the Earlington Hill neighborhood in Renton, a mere three-minute drive or a nineteen-minute walk from downtown. The lot boasts very spacious front and back yardsperfect for outdoor recreational activities, and a wide deck out back for al fresco dining or entertaining guests. The interior, on the other hand, features rich hardwood flooring with the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms having more durable tiled flooring. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertops, custom backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of room for storage, and the master bedroom features full wall-to-wall carpeting. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For the meantime, oil heater is the only source of climate control since there is no other option yet.



Nearby parks:

Earlington Park, Renton Stadium and Jones Park



Nearby Schools:

Bryn Mawr Elementary School - 1.13 miles

Dimmitt Middle School - 0.8 miles

Renton Senior High School - 0.62 miles

St. Anthony School - 0.62 miles



Bus lines:

106 - 0.2 miles

101 - 0.3 miles

102 - 0.3 miles

107 - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



