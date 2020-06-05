All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 8600 S 134th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
8600 S 134th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8600 S 134th St

8600 South 134th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Earlington Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8600 South 134th Street, Renton, WA 98178
Earlington Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This four-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in in the Earlington Hill neighborhood in Renton, a mere three-minute drive or a nineteen-minute walk from downtown. The lot boasts very spacious front and back yardsperfect for outdoor recreational activities, and a wide deck out back for al fresco dining or entertaining guests. The interior, on the other hand, features rich hardwood flooring with the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms having more durable tiled flooring. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertops, custom backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of room for storage, and the master bedroom features full wall-to-wall carpeting. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For the meantime, oil heater is the only source of climate control since there is no other option yet.

Nearby parks:
Earlington Park, Renton Stadium and Jones Park

Nearby Schools:
Bryn Mawr Elementary School - 1.13 miles
Dimmitt Middle School - 0.8 miles
Renton Senior High School - 0.62 miles
St. Anthony School - 0.62 miles

Bus lines:
106 - 0.2 miles
101 - 0.3 miles
102 - 0.3 miles
107 - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4508764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 S 134th St have any available units?
8600 S 134th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 S 134th St have?
Some of 8600 S 134th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 S 134th St currently offering any rent specials?
8600 S 134th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 S 134th St pet-friendly?
No, 8600 S 134th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 8600 S 134th St offer parking?
No, 8600 S 134th St does not offer parking.
Does 8600 S 134th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 S 134th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 S 134th St have a pool?
No, 8600 S 134th St does not have a pool.
Does 8600 S 134th St have accessible units?
No, 8600 S 134th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 S 134th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 S 134th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College