Beautiful Four Bedroom/ Two and a Half Bath Single Family Home Available in Renton!



Features:

- 4 bed (two are huge + spacious master)/2.5 bath plus Bonus Room

- Washer/Dryer in home

- Huge kitchen w/ island & walk-in pantry, double ovens, elegant cabinets, granite slab countertops, full backsplash, stainless steel dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring

- Fireplace

- Dual pane windows

- Large backyard

- Smart lock

- Attached garage.



Close to shopping and restaurants on NE 4th St, nearby schools include Hazen High School, Honey Dew Elementary School and others.



Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee: $49 pp

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.



Property Address: 651 Hoquiam Ave NE, Renton, Washington 98059.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



