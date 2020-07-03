All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
651 Hoquiam Ave NE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

651 Hoquiam Ave NE

651 Hoquiam Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

651 Hoquiam Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Four Bedroom/ Two and a Half Bath Single Family Home Available in Renton!

Features:
- 4 bed (two are huge + spacious master)/2.5 bath plus Bonus Room
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Huge kitchen w/ island & walk-in pantry, double ovens, elegant cabinets, granite slab countertops, full backsplash, stainless steel dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring
- Fireplace
- Dual pane windows
- Large backyard
- Smart lock
- Attached garage.

Close to shopping and restaurants on NE 4th St, nearby schools include Hazen High School, Honey Dew Elementary School and others.

Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee: $49 pp
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 651 Hoquiam Ave NE, Renton, Washington 98059.

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5173619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Hoquiam Ave NE have any available units?
651 Hoquiam Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 Hoquiam Ave NE have?
Some of 651 Hoquiam Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Hoquiam Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
651 Hoquiam Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Hoquiam Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Hoquiam Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 651 Hoquiam Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 651 Hoquiam Ave NE offers parking.
Does 651 Hoquiam Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Hoquiam Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Hoquiam Ave NE have a pool?
No, 651 Hoquiam Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 651 Hoquiam Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 651 Hoquiam Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Hoquiam Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Hoquiam Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

