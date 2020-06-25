All apartments in Renton
Last updated October 10 2019 at 4:15 PM

552 South 51st Court

552 South 51st Court · No Longer Available
Location

552 South 51st Court, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus a loft town home located in the desirable Summit Park HOA. The main floor features a two-car garage with plenty of storage space still left. A bathroom, a formal dining and living room area with high ceilings and lots of gorgeous natural light coming in. The kitchen has all major appliances and a gas fireplace off the huge dining room. The sliding glass door opens to the private patio off the back of the unit. This home has central air conditioning throughout. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, a bathroom in the hallway and a loft area with a skylight nearby. Washer and dryer included and are in their own laundry room near the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk in closet and double sinks in the private bathroom located inside the master bedroom. Rent is $2,150 and Deposit is $1,700. No Smoking and Small Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a $300 pet fee per pet. Application Fee is $40 for each person 18+.Beautiful 2 bedroom plus a loft town home located in the desirable Summit Park HOA. The main floor features a two-car garage with plenty of storage space still left. A bathroom, a formal dining and living room area with high ceilings and lots of gorgeous natural light coming in. The kitchen has all major appliances and a gas fireplace off the huge dining room. The sliding glass door opens to the private patio off the back of the unit. This home has central air conditioning throughout. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, a bathroom in the hallway and a loft area with a skylight nearby. Washer and dryer included and are in their own laundry room near the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk in closet and double sinks in the private bathroom located inside the master bedroom. Rent is $2,100 and Deposit is $1,700. No Smoking and Small Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a $300 pet fee per pet. Application Fee is $40 for each person 18+. To schedule your self showing, please visit https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1084239, and click the blue "Schedule a Showing button" For more information please contact Adriana at 253-852-8195 ext. 218 or agomez@bell-anderson.net.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 South 51st Court have any available units?
552 South 51st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 South 51st Court have?
Some of 552 South 51st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 South 51st Court currently offering any rent specials?
552 South 51st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 South 51st Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 552 South 51st Court is pet friendly.
Does 552 South 51st Court offer parking?
Yes, 552 South 51st Court offers parking.
Does 552 South 51st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 South 51st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 South 51st Court have a pool?
No, 552 South 51st Court does not have a pool.
Does 552 South 51st Court have accessible units?
No, 552 South 51st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 552 South 51st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 South 51st Court does not have units with dishwashers.

