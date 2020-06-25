552 South 51st Court

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom plus a loft town home located in the desirable Summit Park HOA. The main floor features a two-car garage with plenty of storage space still left. A bathroom, a formal dining and living room area with high ceilings and lots of gorgeous natural light coming in. The kitchen has all major appliances and a gas fireplace off the huge dining room. The sliding glass door opens to the private patio off the back of the unit. This home has central air conditioning throughout. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, a bathroom in the hallway and a loft area with a skylight nearby. Washer and dryer included and are in their own laundry room near the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk in closet and double sinks in the private bathroom located inside the master bedroom. Rent is $2,100 and Deposit is $1,700. No Smoking and Small Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a $300 pet fee per pet. Application Fee is $40 for each person 18+. To schedule your self showing, please visit https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1084239, and click the blue "Schedule a Showing button" For more information please contact Adriana at 253-852-8195 ext. 218 or agomez@bell-anderson.net.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.