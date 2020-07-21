All apartments in Renton
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

5201 NE 11th Ct

5201 Northeast 11th Court · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Northeast 11th Court, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom Renton Home Ready Now! - *** Application Pending***

Open, bright, and well maintained family home in the Highlands. The large kitchen and large newer deck are great for having room to spread out or entertaining company. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a Bonus Room for your home office, play room, etc.. High vaulted ceilings downstairs, as well as the bonus room. Master Bathroom has a luxurious soaking tub, and separate shower, as well as a walk in closet. Located on a quiet street and a dead end road ensures low traffic and a more private setting. Did we mention this home has Central AC and Heating? It's is conveniently located, minutes from The Landing Shopping center, Boeing, Coulon Park, Renton Highlands library and local schools like Hazen High School and easy access to I-405, I-5 and Highway 167.
Spacious master bedroom includes its own full bath and walk-in closet.

Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/10/2019

#595

(RLNE3569834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 NE 11th Ct have any available units?
5201 NE 11th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 NE 11th Ct have?
Some of 5201 NE 11th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 NE 11th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5201 NE 11th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 NE 11th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 NE 11th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5201 NE 11th Ct offer parking?
No, 5201 NE 11th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5201 NE 11th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 NE 11th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 NE 11th Ct have a pool?
No, 5201 NE 11th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5201 NE 11th Ct have accessible units?
No, 5201 NE 11th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 NE 11th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 NE 11th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
