5201 NE 11th Ct

Open, bright, and well maintained family home in the Highlands. The large kitchen and large newer deck are great for having room to spread out or entertaining company. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a Bonus Room for your home office, play room, etc.. High vaulted ceilings downstairs, as well as the bonus room. Master Bathroom has a luxurious soaking tub, and separate shower, as well as a walk in closet. Located on a quiet street and a dead end road ensures low traffic and a more private setting. Did we mention this home has Central AC and Heating? It's is conveniently located, minutes from The Landing Shopping center, Boeing, Coulon Park, Renton Highlands library and local schools like Hazen High School and easy access to I-405, I-5 and Highway 167.

Spacious master bedroom includes its own full bath and walk-in closet.



Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



