Renton, WA
5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B

5010 Davis Place South · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Davis Place South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B Available 10/14/19 Ashburn Townhome Beautiful 1,292 sq ft 2.5 bath - Renton Available Sept. 20th - Spacious newly painted, well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. You won't feel cramped in the comfortable living/dining room with high ceilings. Open concept kitchen. Slider to patio off kitchen for barbecue/out door dining. Gas heat and hot water. Top floor master and 2nd bedrooms. Large master bath with walk-in closet.

Patio, gas fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, and deep garage parking and storage.

Guest parking. Club house with kitchen, exercise room, fireplace and large TV.

Gated community just minutes to Hwy 167 and commute to Seattle, Centurylink Field, Boeing, Valley Medical Center or Bellevue on I-405.

Move in Details:
$1900 First month's rent
$1400 Security deposit
$45 tenant screening fee per applicant

1st and deposit to move in
Water, sewer, garbage included
Tenant pays natural gas, electricity, Internet and cable TV
Renters Insurance Required
No move in fee

No smoking.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call Cherie at 206 694 1732

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B have any available units?
5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B have?
Some of 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B offers parking.
Does 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B have a pool?
No, 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B have accessible units?
No, 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B does not have units with dishwashers.
