5010 Davis Pl S, Unit# 17B Available 10/14/19 Ashburn Townhome Beautiful 1,292 sq ft 2.5 bath - Renton Available Sept. 20th - Spacious newly painted, well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. You won't feel cramped in the comfortable living/dining room with high ceilings. Open concept kitchen. Slider to patio off kitchen for barbecue/out door dining. Gas heat and hot water. Top floor master and 2nd bedrooms. Large master bath with walk-in closet.



Patio, gas fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, and deep garage parking and storage.



Guest parking. Club house with kitchen, exercise room, fireplace and large TV.



Gated community just minutes to Hwy 167 and commute to Seattle, Centurylink Field, Boeing, Valley Medical Center or Bellevue on I-405.



Move in Details:

$1900 First month's rent

$1400 Security deposit

$45 tenant screening fee per applicant



1st and deposit to move in

Water, sewer, garbage included

Tenant pays natural gas, electricity, Internet and cable TV

Renters Insurance Required

No move in fee



No smoking.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call Cherie at 206 694 1732



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



No Pets Allowed



