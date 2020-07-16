All apartments in Renton
4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8

4308 Northeast Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Northeast Sunset Boulevard, Renton, WA 98059
Springtree

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 Available 08/05/20 Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Renton - Conveniently located 2 bedroom condo in the Springtree condominiums in Renton Highlands. Very close to shopping, freeways, restaurants, public transportation and Renton Landing. This end unit features a private yard, open concept floor plan, spacious kitchen with pantry and large bedrooms. Double pane vinyl windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and more. There is plenty of storage space throughout as well as in-unit laundry.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fees per adult. Tenant pays electric. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage. No smoking, no pets. Parking stall - 248 & 249. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3303382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 have any available units?
4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 have?
Some of 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 currently offering any rent specials?
4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 pet-friendly?
No, 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 offer parking?
Yes, 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 offers parking.
Does 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 have a pool?
Yes, 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 has a pool.
Does 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 have accessible units?
No, 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 does not have units with dishwashers.
