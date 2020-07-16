Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

4308 NE Sunset Blvd #W-8 Available 08/05/20 Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Renton - Conveniently located 2 bedroom condo in the Springtree condominiums in Renton Highlands. Very close to shopping, freeways, restaurants, public transportation and Renton Landing. This end unit features a private yard, open concept floor plan, spacious kitchen with pantry and large bedrooms. Double pane vinyl windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and more. There is plenty of storage space throughout as well as in-unit laundry.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fees per adult. Tenant pays electric. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage. No smoking, no pets. Parking stall - 248 & 249. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



