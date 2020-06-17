All apartments in Renton
Renton, WA
420 Renton Ave. S.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

420 Renton Ave. S.

420 Renton Avenue South · (206) 212-2243
Location

420 Renton Avenue South, Renton, WA 98057
Renton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Renton Ave. S. · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Water View Home with 2 Bedroom & Office, 1 Car Garage and Beautifully Manicured Lawn w/Water Feature - Beautiful Renton home featuring a bright home with water views, formal dining room, gas stove, spacious master bedroom with full bath. Main floor has the gorgeous entryway which connects to the large living room with view and fireplace, connects to the updated galley kitchen and formal dining room. The main floor of the home also has a large bedroom, full/updated bathroom with tile shower and pedestal sink and the office.

French doors open from the formal dining room into the backyard. Fully fenced with large patio area and dog run/kennel. The home also has a one car garage.

The home is a commuters dream with easy access to 405. Nearby grocery stores include Bill & Johns Food Mart, South Seas International Market. It is also close to several restaurants including Cedar River Smokehouse, Shuga Jazz Bistro and Liberty Cafe.

Nearby schools include Renton Preparatory Christian School, St. Anthony School and Renton Senior High School.

If you are interest in this home please call us to discuss a few more details including the unfinished basement and laundry room. Property Manager contact at (206) 212-2243, or by email at pmsupport2@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.

(RLNE5595662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Renton Ave. S. have any available units?
420 Renton Ave. S. has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Renton Ave. S. have?
Some of 420 Renton Ave. S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Renton Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
420 Renton Ave. S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Renton Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Renton Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 420 Renton Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 420 Renton Ave. S. does offer parking.
Does 420 Renton Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Renton Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Renton Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 420 Renton Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 420 Renton Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 420 Renton Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Renton Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Renton Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
