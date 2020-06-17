420 Renton Ave. S.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Water View Home with 2 Bedroom & Office, 1 Car Garage and Beautifully Manicured Lawn w/Water Feature - Beautiful Renton home featuring a bright home with water views, formal dining room, gas stove, spacious master bedroom with full bath. Main floor has the gorgeous entryway which connects to the large living room with view and fireplace, connects to the updated galley kitchen and formal dining room. The main floor of the home also has a large bedroom, full/updated bathroom with tile shower and pedestal sink and the office.



French doors open from the formal dining room into the backyard. Fully fenced with large patio area and dog run/kennel. The home also has a one car garage.



The home is a commuters dream with easy access to 405. Nearby grocery stores include Bill & Johns Food Mart, South Seas International Market. It is also close to several restaurants including Cedar River Smokehouse, Shuga Jazz Bistro and Liberty Cafe.



Nearby schools include Renton Preparatory Christian School, St. Anthony School and Renton Senior High School.



If you are interest in this home please call us to discuss a few more details including the unfinished basement and laundry room. Property Manager contact at (206) 212-2243, or by email at pmsupport2@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.



(RLNE5595662)