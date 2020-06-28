3809 N.E. 3rd Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath with bonus room available now in Renton! Like New! 2 year lease available! - Very spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home, like new condition. Photos of all areas will be uploaded 08/08/2019



Call or text Kevin Dares with North By Northwest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 with any questions or to establish a viewing.

2 car inline garage (45" x 12"), 2000sq.ft., office, expansive common areas and 2nd floor porch.



The master bedroom has tapered ceilings that rise from 9"-12" feet and is filled with natural light from two large windows that wrap the front wall. Large at 24" X 18"



3 piece master bath with his and her sinks, travertine flooring and counters, a large soaking tub and separate stand up shower.



The living room and kitchen have an open floor plan that is excellent for hosting. Fire place graces the common area.

The kitchen is modern with all stainless steel appliances, 3 stage refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



A positive credit score of 640 or higher with no negative reporting and monthly income and 3 x monthly rent required for tenancy



Move in Cost are as follows

Application Fee - $47.00 (per applicant 18 years of age or older)

Monthly Rent $2495.00 (2 year lease is available)

Security Deposit - $2000.00

Pet deposit if applicable - $500.00 To be determined on a case by case basis HOA has breed restrictions and no animal is to be over 35lbs



Tenants Responsible for all Utilities



To schedule a viewing of this home today please call or text Kevin Dares of North By Northwest Real Estate at 504.460.3595



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



