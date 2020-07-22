3328 North East 6th St

Amenities

Finished hardwood flooring welcomes you into an open living space ready for you to make it your own. Located close to everything in Renton, The Landing, movie theatre, Coulon Park and local shopping. You are minutes to the 405, I-5 and Lake Washington. Entertain guests in your own private sanctuary complete with covered patio, relaxing fountain and furnished deck. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one time $157 admin processing fee. Pet fee $400 for 1 pet, Non Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil back-ground checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ 253.882.9032