Last updated October 28 2019 at 4:39 PM

3328 North East 6th St

3328 NE 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

3328 NE 6th St, Renton, WA 98056
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
furnished
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
media room
pet friendly
Finished hardwood flooring welcomes you into an open living space ready for you to make it your own. Located close to everything in Renton, The Landing, movie theatre, Coulon Park and local shopping. You are minutes to the 405, I-5 and Lake Washington. Entertain guests in your own private sanctuary complete with covered patio, relaxing fountain and furnished deck. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one time $157 admin processing fee. Pet fee $400 for 1 pet, Non Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil back-ground checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ 253.882.9032

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

