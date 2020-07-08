3029 Southeast 6th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous fully renovated home with 3bedrooms and 1 bath with a detached garage, long driveway, and laundry room. Fully fenced in huge yard makes it perfect for a family who likes to play in the yard and or has dogs. We are pet-friendly, dogs and cats allowed (max two pets). Walking distance across the maple valley road to the Riverview Park (Cedar river), 2 min from Maplewood golf course, driving minutes away to 405 highway access makes it excellent location choice for those who must commute, close to shops and movie theatre in the Landing area.



Min requirements:



Inquire for full requirements via email before applying.

Available now, 12month lease, rent $2500, security deposit $2200

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintaining the yard

Must pass background and credit check

Verifiable income & gross household income required 3 times the monthly rent

Application fee $39.99 per person (18 or older, all must apply)

Credit score 600+, below 500 will be denied, no late payments in the past 12 months

Pet friendly, $25/pet rent, $250 pet deposit/pet



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.