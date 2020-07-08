All apartments in Renton
3029 Southeast 6th Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 3:44 AM

3029 Southeast 6th Street

3029 Southeast 6th Street · No Longer Available
Renton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3029 Southeast 6th Street, Renton, WA 98058
Maplewood Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous fully renovated home with 3bedrooms and 1 bath with a detached garage, long driveway, and laundry room. Fully fenced in huge yard makes it perfect for a family who likes to play in the yard and or has dogs. We are pet-friendly, dogs and cats allowed (max two pets). Walking distance across the maple valley road to the Riverview Park (Cedar river), 2 min from Maplewood golf course, driving minutes away to 405 highway access makes it excellent location choice for those who must commute, close to shops and movie theatre in the Landing area.

Min requirements:

Inquire for full requirements via email before applying.
Available now, 12month lease, rent $2500, security deposit $2200
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintaining the yard
Must pass background and credit check
Verifiable income & gross household income required 3 times the monthly rent
Application fee $39.99 per person (18 or older, all must apply)
Credit score 600+, below 500 will be denied, no late payments in the past 12 months
Tenant is responsible for all utilities + maintaining the grounds
Pet friendly, $25/pet rent, $250 pet deposit/pet

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Southeast 6th Street have any available units?
3029 Southeast 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 Southeast 6th Street have?
Some of 3029 Southeast 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Southeast 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Southeast 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Southeast 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 Southeast 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3029 Southeast 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Southeast 6th Street offers parking.
Does 3029 Southeast 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Southeast 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Southeast 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3029 Southeast 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Southeast 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3029 Southeast 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Southeast 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Southeast 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

