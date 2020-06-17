3001 Duval Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Brand New Hayden Home for Rent - This amazing brand new home will be move in ready December 13th. It boasts an open concept common area with LVP floors that flow through out, lots of windows for natural light, a cozy functional kitchen with all appliances included and plenty of counter space. The bedrooms all have new carpet and one bedroom has a walk in closet with built in shelving. The master suite has three closets and a large en suite with a double sink vanity. There is natural gas to the home to run hot water and heat. The home is located on a corner lot a block away from Amon Elementary School and close to several parks and shopping. There is a fully fenced and professionally landscaped back yard with under ground sprinklers for easy maintenance. This home is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities. One dog possible upon owner approval. No Cats.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5361897)