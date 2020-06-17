All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 3001 Duval Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
3001 Duval Loop
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:34 PM

3001 Duval Loop

3001 Duvall Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3001 Duvall Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Hayden Home for Rent - This amazing brand new home will be move in ready December 13th. It boasts an open concept common area with LVP floors that flow through out, lots of windows for natural light, a cozy functional kitchen with all appliances included and plenty of counter space. The bedrooms all have new carpet and one bedroom has a walk in closet with built in shelving. The master suite has three closets and a large en suite with a double sink vanity. There is natural gas to the home to run hot water and heat. The home is located on a corner lot a block away from Amon Elementary School and close to several parks and shopping. There is a fully fenced and professionally landscaped back yard with under ground sprinklers for easy maintenance. This home is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities. One dog possible upon owner approval. No Cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5361897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Duval Loop have any available units?
3001 Duval Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Duval Loop have?
Some of 3001 Duval Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Duval Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Duval Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Duval Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Duval Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Duval Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Duval Loop offers parking.
Does 3001 Duval Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Duval Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Duval Loop have a pool?
No, 3001 Duval Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Duval Loop have accessible units?
No, 3001 Duval Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Duval Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Duval Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College