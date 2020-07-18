2817 NE 16TH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

duplex - Property Id: 109814



Fully remodeled Kennedale Duplex in prime location with potential for Daycare. Entrance around back to unit 2817 . Private back yard. Garage attached. ). It is conveniently located near schools, shopping plaza, parks, bus lines, making it an ideal location. 1 minute to 405, 2 minutes to Renton Landing and Boeing.



Background check with good credit. First, last and 250 non refundable security deposit. No pets. Tenant responsible for trash sewer water electric bills.

425 269 2087

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109814

Property Id 109814



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4797546)