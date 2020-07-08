All apartments in Renton
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

2817 NE 16TH ST

2817 NE 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

2817 NE 16th St, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available 04/01/19 duplex - Property Id: 109814

Fully remodeled Kennedale Duplex in prime location with potential for Daycare. Entrance around back to unit 2817 . Private back yard. Garage attached. ). It is conveniently located near schools, shopping plaza, parks, bus lines, making it an ideal location. 1 minute to 405, 2 minutes to Renton Landing and Boeing.

Background check with good credit. First, last and 250 non refundable security deposit. No pets. Tenant responsible for trash sewer water electric bills.
425 269 2087
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109814
Property Id 109814

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4797546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 NE 16TH ST have any available units?
2817 NE 16TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 NE 16TH ST have?
Some of 2817 NE 16TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 NE 16TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2817 NE 16TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 NE 16TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2817 NE 16TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2817 NE 16TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2817 NE 16TH ST offers parking.
Does 2817 NE 16TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2817 NE 16TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 NE 16TH ST have a pool?
No, 2817 NE 16TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2817 NE 16TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2817 NE 16TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 NE 16TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 NE 16TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

