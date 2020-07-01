All apartments in Renton
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

2556 NE 2nd Pl

2556 Northeast 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

2556 Northeast 2nd Place, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Liberty Ridge 4 bedroom home in Renton Highlands - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/0c2ca2602a

Great Layout! Liberty Ridge Home in Renton Highlands. Large open concept great room, dining and kitchen - perfect an active lifestyle and entertaining with the huge patio in the private backyard. There are 3 good sized bedrooms + the master bedroom which features a 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 car garage.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5518065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 NE 2nd Pl have any available units?
2556 NE 2nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 NE 2nd Pl have?
Some of 2556 NE 2nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 NE 2nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2556 NE 2nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 NE 2nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2556 NE 2nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2556 NE 2nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2556 NE 2nd Pl offers parking.
Does 2556 NE 2nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 NE 2nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 NE 2nd Pl have a pool?
No, 2556 NE 2nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2556 NE 2nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 2556 NE 2nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 NE 2nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2556 NE 2nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

