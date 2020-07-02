All apartments in Renton
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

2430 NE 18th St

2430 Northeast 18th Street
Location

2430 Northeast 18th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home conveniently located in Kennydale near The Landing, Renton, I-405 and I-90. This home offers many great features such as hardwood floors, fireplace, remodeled kitchen and bathroom. It has a beautifully landscaped yard and one car garage. Monthly rent is $2,500 plus $2,000 security deposit. Features Home is 1,440 Sq ft (lot size is 10,000 Sq ft) Central air conditioning Refurbished hardwood floors Remodeled kitchen & master bathroom One car garage with carport Large bonus room Freshly painted interior Fireplace New landscape Dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and oven included Large front and backyard Great schools nearby Location Minutes to The Landing Minutes to I-405 & I-90 Conveniently located to several bus stops Walking distance to Kennydale Elementary school Lease Terms 12 months minimum. 1st months rent plus $2,000 security deposit. Showings need to be scheduled by appointment only.

Renter pays water, sewer, garbage, and electricity

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/renton-wa?lid=12676477

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 NE 18th St have any available units?
2430 NE 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 NE 18th St have?
Some of 2430 NE 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 NE 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
2430 NE 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 NE 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 2430 NE 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2430 NE 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 2430 NE 18th St offers parking.
Does 2430 NE 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 NE 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 NE 18th St have a pool?
Yes, 2430 NE 18th St has a pool.
Does 2430 NE 18th St have accessible units?
No, 2430 NE 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 NE 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 NE 18th St has units with dishwashers.

