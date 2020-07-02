2430 NE 18th St

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home conveniently located in Kennydale near The Landing, Renton, I-405 and I-90. This home offers many great features such as hardwood floors, fireplace, remodeled kitchen and bathroom. It has a beautifully landscaped yard and one car garage. Monthly rent is $2,500 plus $2,000 security deposit. Features Home is 1,440 Sq ft (lot size is 10,000 Sq ft) Central air conditioning Refurbished hardwood floors Remodeled kitchen & master bathroom One car garage with carport Large bonus room Freshly painted interior Fireplace New landscape Dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and oven included Large front and backyard Great schools nearby Location Minutes to The Landing Minutes to I-405 & I-90 Conveniently located to several bus stops Walking distance to Kennydale Elementary school Lease Terms 12 months minimum. 1st months rent plus $2,000 security deposit. Showings need to be scheduled by appointment only.



Renter pays water, sewer, garbage, and electricity



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/renton-wa?lid=12676477



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5223898)